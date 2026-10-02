Record NVIDIA rally follows $150B buyback and Morgan Stanley reinstatement

NVIDIA's stock soared to new highs this week, after Morgan Stanley reinstated NVIDIA as its top semiconductor pick and on the $150 billion buyback firepower announced Monday.

The Nasdaq jumped over 1.5% to a fresh record, while the S&P 500 rose 1%. The Dow lagged behind with just a 0.6% bump.

Market watchers like Jim Cramer say tech stocks, especially NVIDIA, are getting all the love right now.