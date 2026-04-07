Record outflows hammer financial stocks, drag markets lower

India's financial stocks are witnessing unprecedented foreign outflows, a trend that has been intensified by fears over the potential impact of the US- Iran war on economic growth and corporate earnings. The National Securities Depository data has revealed that foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold ₹606.55 billion ($6.53 billion) worth of financial stocks in March, the highest ever recorded.

Market impact Nifty 50 drops 11.3% in March, worst monthly performance The mass selling has affected financials, banks, private lenders, and state-owned banks, with their shares plunging between 15.5% and 20%. This has dragged the benchmark Nifty 50 index down by a whopping 11.3%, marking its worst monthly performance in six years. HDFC Bank, India's top private lender, witnessed a steep decline of 17.6% in March after the sudden exit of its part-time chairman.

Policy impact RBI's forex exposure position limit decision adds to foreign outflows Analysts have also pointed to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision on March 27 to tighten position limits on forex exposure as a contributor to the increased foreign outflows. The move has raised concerns over potential losses, further exacerbating the trend. In FY26, FPI selling in Indian markets hit a record high of $19.69 billion, contributing to Nifty 50's weakest fiscal year performance in six years.

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DII impact Depleting domestic institutional investor resources raise concerns The depletion of resources among domestic institutional investors (DIIs), who have been buffering the market against volatile foreign flows, is now worrying market participants. Analysts led by Vikash Kumar Jain of CLSA said on Tuesday that cash held by equity mutual funds stood at ₹1.78 trillion at the end of February 2026, down 24% from April 2025.

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