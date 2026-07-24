Recruiter's viral X post alleges chatbot use in ML interview
A recruiter's viral post on X claims a candidate secretly used a chatbot during a machine learning interview.
The candidate seemed confident at first, but froze when asked to draw the system architecture, accidentally flashing a chatbot window on screen.
The recruiter ended the call, stating that he caught the candidate cheating and had to terminate the interview, which kicked off a big conversation about AI and honesty in hiring.
AI use sparks interview fairness debate
The story has people questioning how fair technical interviews really are and whether companies focus too much on memorization instead of real problem-solving.
One person summed up the mood: "You don't check intelligence, you test mugging."
As more candidates turn to AI for help, recruiters are facing new challenges in figuring out who actually has the skills they need.