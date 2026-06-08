Recur Club aims to triple annual lending to ₹9,000 cr

Recur Club to upgrade AICA platform

Recur Club plans to upgrade its AI-driven platform, AICA. This tech speeds up credit checks by scanning GST filings and bank statements, cutting turnaround times nearly in half.

The company has already assessed over 10,000 businesses and teamed up with nearly 100 lenders.

Co-founder Eklavya Gupta says they want to fix inefficiencies in India's debt market by reaching more small cities: We're deepening their network so more SMEs can access financing.