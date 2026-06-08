Recur Club aims to triple annual lending to ₹9,000 cr
Business
Recur Club, an Indian debt financing startup, is gearing up to triple its operations within the next one and a half years.
They're aiming to boost their annual lending limit from ₹3,000 crore to ₹9,000 crore and currently support about 1,200 businesses each year.
Recur Club to upgrade AICA platform
Recur Club plans to upgrade its AI-driven platform, AICA. This tech speeds up credit checks by scanning GST filings and bank statements, cutting turnaround times nearly in half.
The company has already assessed over 10,000 businesses and teamed up with nearly 100 lenders.
Co-founder Eklavya Gupta says they want to fix inefficiencies in India's debt market by reaching more small cities: We're deepening their network so more SMEs can access financing.