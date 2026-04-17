Red Hat moves most engineering jobs from China to India
Business
Red Hat is moving most of its engineering jobs from China to India and other Asia-Pacific locations.
The goal? To speed up product development and boost teamwork by setting up regional centers that handle projects from start to finish.
Some roles, especially those under CTO Chris Wright and a few support positions, will stay in China.
Red Hat says no layoffs
Red Hat says no one's losing their job because of this shift: just changing locations. Employees in China will get help with career coaching and job opportunities within Red Hat or IBM, following local rules.
Meanwhile, sales and marketing teams in China aren't affected. The company expects this move to strengthen its presence in India and support long-term growth across APAC.