Red Bull challenges FSSAI order to drop 'energy' from labels
What's the story
Red Bull has challenged the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in the High Court over its order to remove the term "energy" from its drinks. The company claims it was not given a showcause notice or an opportunity to be heard before FSSAI issued the order. The court has asked FSSAI to check if any notice was issued to Red Bull before passing this order.
Industry impact
FSSAI's order affects multiple brands
The FSSAI's July 1 order doesn't just affect Red Bull, but also other brands like Sting, Adrenaline Rush, Campa Gold Boost, Hell Energy and Monster.
The regulator has said it doesn't recognize "energy drink" as a category due to the absence of defined standards.
It also raised concerns that claims like "vitalises body and mind" could mislead consumers.
Labeling controversy
Suggested term 'caffeinated beverages' faces backlash
In a meeting with beverage companies on July 24, FSSAI suggested labeling products as "caffeinated beverages."
However, industry representatives have opposed this term, saying it's too broad and could confuse consumers. They argue it could include everything from soft drinks to coffee.
The Indian Beverage Association has called for a consultative approach before enforcement actions are taken against companies.
Brand adjustments
Brands forced to revise packaging, advertising strategies
The regulatory changes have forced brands to revise their packaging and advertising strategies.
PepsiCo has announced its decision to remove the word "energy" from Sting in order to comply with applicable regulatory requirements.
The Indian Beverage Association, which includes members like Red Bull, PepsiCo, and Reliance, has called for a consultative approach before enforcement actions are taken by regulators.