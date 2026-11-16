Why Red Bull is in FSSAI's crosshairs again
What's the story
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has raised concerns over the nutritional composition of Red Bull, an energy drink manufactured by the Austrian company. The FSSAI flagged that a major part of the drink's declared energy comes from a "substantial" amount of added sugar. The regulator also questioned whether the product's "energy drink" label could mislead consumers into consuming excessive amounts of added sugar.
Regulatory inquiry
'Energy drink' label may be misleading
The FSSAI has given Red Bull a week to justify why India shouldn't ban its "energy drink" label.
The regulator said the basis and nature of the product's energy-related positioning need scientific and regulatory substantiation.
This is the first time India has raised health concerns over energy drinks' ingredients, in a dispute that started in June and sparked legal challenges in Delhi High Court.
Market growth
India's energy drinks market expected to reach $1.6B by 2028
India's energy drinks market is expected to reach $1.6 billion by 2028, with annual sales growth of 12.6%, faster than the US and China, Euromonitor data shows.
Red Bull's revenue in India was $130 million in 2024, more than double what it earned four years ago.
However, health experts have raised alarms over high sugar, caffeine levels in these drinks, as well as taurine, an amino acid linked to health issues.
Legal proceedings
Red Bull, competitors challenge June order in court
In recent court hearings, Red Bull, PepsiCo, Monster Beverage and Reliance Consumer challenged the June order banning the "energy drinks" label.
They argued they weren't given prior notice of such stringent action.
While Red Bull got a temporary court injunction allowing it to continue using the "energy drink" label, its competitors were told to stop using it after selling their existing stock.
Advisory scrutiny
FSSAI flagged consumption advisory on beverage
The FSSAI also flagged a consumption advisory on Red Bull's beverage, which said it shouldn't be consumed in quantities over 500ml a day.
The regulator argued this could mislead consumers into thinking it's okay to consume that much.
At the declared sugar concentration of 11g per 100ml, consuming 500ml would lead to an intake of about 55g of sugar, exceeding the generally recommended daily limit of 50g.