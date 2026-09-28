Red Bull takes FSSAI to court over 'energy' label

Red Bull is taking the food safety regulator FSSAI to court after being told to drop the word "energy" from its labels, marketing and advertisements within 90 days from July 1, 2024 (i.e., by around Sept. 29, 2024).

The July 1, 2024 order isn't just about Red Bull: it also hits other drinks like Sting and Monster.

FSSAI says there aren't clear standards for what counts as an "energy drink," and using that label could mislead people.