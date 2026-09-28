Red Bull takes FSSAI to court over 'energy' label
Red Bull is taking the food safety regulator FSSAI to court after being told to drop the word "energy" from its labels, marketing and advertisements within 90 days from July 1, 2024 (i.e., by around Sept. 29, 2024).
The July 1, 2024 order isn't just about Red Bull: it also hits other drinks like Sting and Monster.
FSSAI says there aren't clear standards for what counts as an "energy drink," and using that label could mislead people.
Indian beverage industry urges regulator talks
The high court has asked if Red Bull even got a chance to explain itself before the ban.
Meanwhile, brands worry that switching to "caffeinated beverages" will just confuse everyone, since that could mean anything from soft drinks to coffee.
Big players like PepsiCo are already changing their labels, but the Indian Beverage Association wants regulators to talk things through with companies before making big decisions like this.