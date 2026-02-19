Red Hat's AI push in India focuses on real-world deployment
Red Hat is stepping up to help Indian companies move their AI projects from small tests to real-world use.
At the India AI Impact Summit, Red Hat's Navtez Singh Bal shared how they're making it easier for teams to build and launch AI apps—while keeping things secure and avoiding vendor lock-in headaches.
Shifting from AI pilots to full-scale deployment
Bal mentioned that about 70-80% of the enterprises we work with have already tried out AI pilots.
The big shift to actual deployment is expected between 2026 and 2027, with "platformize AI" making it simpler for IT teams to work across different cloud setups.
Telecom and banking will be the 1st to adopt
India's push toward 5G and even 6G means telecom giants like Airtel and Jio are leading the way in cloud and AI services.
With huge sectors like banking, airlines, and stock exchanges, Bal says India is the perfect place to prove that open-source platforms can handle just about anything at scale.