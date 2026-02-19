Red Hat's AI push in India focuses on real-world deployment

Bal mentioned that about 70-80% of the enterprises we work with have already tried out AI pilots. The big shift to actual deployment is expected between 2026 and 2027, with "platformize AI" making it simpler for IT teams to work across different cloud setups.

Telecom and banking will be the 1st to adopt

India's push toward 5G and even 6G means telecom giants like Airtel and Jio are leading the way in cloud and AI services.

With huge sectors like banking, airlines, and stock exchanges, Bal says India is the perfect place to prove that open-source platforms can handle just about anything at scale.