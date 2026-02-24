Reddit hit with record PS14.5 million fine for mishandling kids' data

Reddit argues that stricter checks could hurt user privacy

Reddit's system let users simply type in their age at signup, which made it easy for under-13s to slip through.

The platform also skipped a key safety review before January 2025, putting minors at risk of seeing harmful content.

Reddit says it plans to appeal, arguing that stricter checks could hurt user privacy, and points out that it removes users under the age of 13, that it introduced age checks in July 2025, and that adult content now requires real ID or selfie verification in the UK.