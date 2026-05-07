Reddit post questions AI blame for layoffs after client loss
A Reddit post is stirring up conversation about whether companies are really letting AI take the blame for layoffs.
An employee posting on Reddit shared that their company cut jobs in QA automation, development, and business teams: it was because "we can do more with AI, so we don't need as many people."
But later, it came out that the real reason was losing a major client.
Employee says layoffs tied to client
The employee pointed out that all laid-off roles were tied to the lost client and wondered if AI was just a convenient cover.
"It makes me question if we really will be 'replaced by AI' or if that's just a convenient scapegoat," they wrote.
The post highlights growing skepticism among professionals about whether companies are being upfront about why jobs are being cut—or just using tech as an easy explanation.