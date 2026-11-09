Redington and Ingram Micro pivot to AI infrastructure in India
Redington and Ingram Micro are switching gears from selling phones and laptops to jumping into the AI game: think servers and chips powering everything from data centers.
For Redington, this new focus already brings in 20% of its revenue, while its traditional tech sales still make up the bulk at 60%.
It's a clear sign that AI is quickly becoming big business in India.
Redington ₹430 billion, Ingram Micro $52.6b
Redington's revenue just shot up 23% to ₹430 billion ($4.5 billion), making it a little bigger than HCL Technologies.
Ingram Micro also reported a massive $52.6 billion globally last year, with India as a key market.
Analysts say all this investment in AI infrastructure is transforming how tech works behind the scenes; more data centers mean more power for future AI tools and apps.