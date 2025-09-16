Next Article
Redington shares jump 16% on iPhone 17 buzz
Business
Redington Ltd, a longtime Apple partner, saw its stock shoot up 16% to ₹280 today, thanks to excitement around the iPhone 17 launch set for September 19.
The company's been handling Apple product logistics across India and other regions since way back in 2007.
Redington's Q1 FY26 results; technical signals
Redington posted solid numbers for Q1 FY26: net profit rose 12% year-on-year to ₹275 crore, and revenue climbed 22% to ₹25,952 crore—driven by technology and cloud solutions, as well as the premium mobility segment.
Still, technical signals hint at short-term weakness ahead, even though the stock is up a hefty 40% so far this year.