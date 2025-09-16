Redington shares jump 16% on iPhone 17 buzz

Redington's Q1 FY26 results; technical signals

Redington posted solid numbers for Q1 FY26: net profit rose 12% year-on-year to ₹275 crore, and revenue climbed 22% to ₹25,952 crore—driven by technology and cloud solutions, as well as the premium mobility segment.

Still, technical signals hint at short-term weakness ahead, even though the stock is up a hefty 40% so far this year.