Sensex gains 436 points, Nifty settles near 25,200 mark
Business
The Indian stock market saw a solid comeback, with both Sensex and Nifty jumping over 0.5%.
Optimism in auto and banking stocks helped drive the rally, as investors looked ahead to possible positive news from India-US trade talks and waited for the US Fed's policy update later this week.
Over 1,900 stocks advance on NSE
By midday, Sensex was up 436 points at 82,222, while Nifty nearly touched the key 25,200 mark.
Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro, and Axis Bank were among the top gainers.
In total, more stocks rose than fell—1,935 advanced versus 938 declined on NSE.
Notably, Amber and Aadhar Housing Finance hit fresh yearly highs and over 80 stocks like Reliance Power were locked in upper circuit.