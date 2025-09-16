Sensex gains 436 points, Nifty settles near 25,200 mark

Over 1,900 stocks advance on NSE

By midday, Sensex was up 436 points at 82,222, while Nifty nearly touched the key 25,200 mark.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro, and Axis Bank were among the top gainers.

In total, more stocks rose than fell—1,935 advanced versus 938 declined on NSE.

Notably, Amber and Aadhar Housing Finance hit fresh yearly highs and over 80 stocks like Reliance Power were locked in upper circuit.