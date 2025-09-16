Next Article
Sensex climbs 433 points, Nifty rises to 25,197
Business
On Tuesday, Indian stocks shot up, with the Sensex climbing 433 points to 82,219 and the Nifty rising 127 points to 25,197.
The rally was fueled by renewed optimism over India-US trade talks and hopes for a US Fed rate cut.
Smallcap stocks did especially well
A broad market rally like this signals strong investor confidence in India's economic outlook.
Sectors like autos, banking, IT, and the realty sector (Nifty Realty index) all saw gains—and smallcap stocks did especially well—hinting at widespread positive vibes across the market.
Investors are watching closely
Investors are watching closely as the US Federal Reserve is expected to announce a rate cut soon.
If that happens, it could make things easier for emerging markets like India; but if not, global investors might get cautious.