Sensex climbs 433 points, Nifty rises to 25,197

A broad market rally like this signals strong investor confidence in India's economic outlook. Sectors like autos, banking, IT, and the realty sector (Nifty Realty index) all saw gains—and smallcap stocks did especially well—hinting at widespread positive vibes across the market.

Investors are watching closely as the US Federal Reserve is expected to announce a rate cut soon.

If that happens, it could make things easier for emerging markets like India; but if not, global investors might get cautious.