Redington's SSG to play bigger role after 39% jump
Redington's Software Solutions Group (SSG) is set to play a much bigger role in the company's future, according to MD and Group CEO VS Hariharan.
SSG only makes up 15% of Redington's revenue right now, but it just posted a strong 39% jump last quarter.
The company is also betting on AI infrastructure and expanding data center investments to keep the momentum going over the next few years.
Redington server sales jump 90%
Redington's AI business is booming, with more companies switching to GPU-based servers, helping server sales grow by 90% last quarter.
While hardware margins are still slim, this move sets them up for more profitable software services down the line.
Hariharan says India's AI infrastructure has strong growth potential as it keeps evolving.
Over in Turkey, Redington hopes its operations will break even by FY 2028, and recent Apple product launches are expected to boost business even further.