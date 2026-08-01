Redseer forecasts $26bn Indian test-prep market, operating model shapes leadership
Business
India's test-prep scene is booming: it's expected to jump from $14.8 billion in fiscal 2026 to as much as $26 billion by fiscal 2030, according to Redseer Strategy Consultants.
The industry's growing fast, but the report points out that leadership in the segment will depend on the operating model, not scale, faculty, or reach alone.
Undergraduate exams account for nearly 70%
Nearly 70% of the market comes from undergraduate entrance exams like JEE and NEET.
Families invest a lot over several years for these tests, yet only 1% make it into IITs and 3% for preferred government medical seats.
For offline coaching seekers, 57% ranked faculty quality among their top three considerations, while 44% chose past results for the same.