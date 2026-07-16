Redseer: India's gig economy may reach 21 million by 2030
India's gig economy (think delivery, ride-hailing, and home services) is on track to jump from around 6 million workers today to as many as 21 million by 2030, according to a new Redseer report.
More than 30% of these roles will go to first-time job seekers.
The big draw? Full-time gig workers can earn up to 2.5 times more than those in similar traditional jobs.
Most gig workers prefer part time
Flexibility is a huge plus: more than 90% of current gig workers say they prefer part-time gigs, and nearly 70% feel these platforms boost their future earning potential.
The report also sees more women joining in as a major growth driver.
As Redseer's Kushal Bhatnagar puts it, gig platforms are helping people earn, support their families, and chase long-term goals, without being boxed in by old-school job rules.