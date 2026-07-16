Redseer: India's gig economy may reach 21 million by 2030

India's gig economy (think delivery, ride-hailing, and home services) is on track to jump from around 6 million workers today to as many as 21 million by 2030, according to a new Redseer report.

More than 30% of these roles will go to first-time job seekers.

The big draw? Full-time gig workers can earn up to 2.5 times more than those in similar traditional jobs.