Redseer predicts India new-age firms could reach $1tn by 2030
Business
India's new-age firms are gearing up for a serious growth spurt, with Redseer predicting their total market value could reach $1 trillion by 2030.
Currently listed new-age companies are worth around $150 billion, just 4.6% of India's market, but that share is expected to rise to 11.5% by 2030.
India IPO market now 3rd-largest globally
India's IPO scene has exploded in the last 10 years, becoming the world's third-largest thanks to more homegrown investors like mutual funds and insurers stepping in.
Plus, these companies have stepped up their game on profitability and governance, making them even more appealing for investors and setting the stage for bigger things ahead.