Redseer projects India food services to reach $150bn by FY31 Business Jul 09, 2026

India's food services market is on track to jump from around $90 billion in FY26 to a whopping $150 billion by FY31, says a new Redseer report.

Online food delivery is getting an even bigger slice of the pie, expected to grow from 11% to 18% of the total market in that time.

Organized players are leading the charge, but only about 2% of them make over ₹500 crore a year, so there's still plenty of room for new brands to shine.