Redseer projects India food services to reach $150bn by FY31
India's food services market is on track to jump from around $90 billion in FY26 to a whopping $150 billion by FY31, says a new Redseer report.
Online food delivery is getting an even bigger slice of the pie, expected to grow from 11% to 18% of the total market in that time.
Organized players are leading the charge, but only about 2% of them make over ₹500 crore a year, so there's still plenty of room for new brands to shine.
Snacks desserts beverages drive online orders
Snacks, desserts, and beverages are emerging as key growth drivers for online orders these days, especially premium tea and coffee brands.
Young people in metro and Tier-one cities are spending more on convenience and leisure eats.
In fact, food delivery transactions in big cities shot up from 30 crore in FY21 to 106 crore in FY26, showing just how much urban India loves ordering in.