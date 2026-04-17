Netflix chairman Reed Hastings to step down from board
What's the story
Reed Hastings, the co-founder and chairman of Netflix, will be leaving the company's board at the end of his term this summer. The move comes as he plans to focus on "philanthropy and other pursuits," Netflix said in a letter to shareholders. The news was revealed in the company's first-quarter earnings report released on Thursday.
Legacy
Hastings reflects on his time at Netflix
Reflecting on his time at Netflix, Hastings said, "Netflix changed my life in so many ways, and my all-time favorite memory was January 2016, when we enabled nearly the entire planet to enjoy our service." He added that his real contribution wasn't a single decision but rather a focus on member joy and building a culture that others could inherit and improve. The outgoing chairman thanked Ted Sarandos (CEO) and Greg Peters (co-CEO) for their contributions to the company.
Streaming revolution
Leadership and company's growth
In 1999, Hastings and Marc Randolph launched Netflix as a subscription DVD-by-mail service. The company later transitioned to digital delivery, becoming a pioneer in the streaming industry under Hastings's leadership. This move inspired other including Amazon, HBO, Disney, and Hulu, to offer similar services. Netflix's Q1 revenue was $12.25 billion, up 16% year-on-year (YoY) with net income surging nearly 83% to $5.28 billion.
Information
Netflix's foray into AI
Despite Hastings's exit, Netflix is looking to explore new technological frontiers like generative AI. The streaming giant recently acquired InterPositive, Ben Affleck's AI company.