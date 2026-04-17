Netflix chairman Reed Hastings to step down from board

Legacy

Hastings reflects on his time at Netflix

Reflecting on his time at Netflix, Hastings said, "Netflix changed my life in so many ways, and my all-time favorite memory was January 2016, when we enabled nearly the entire planet to enjoy our service." He added that his real contribution wasn't a single decision but rather a focus on member joy and building a culture that others could inherit and improve. The outgoing chairman thanked Ted Sarandos (CEO) and Greg Peters (co-CEO) for their contributions to the company.