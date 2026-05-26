Refex Industries posts ₹94cr Q4 profit, board recommends ₹1 dividend
Business
Refex Industries just posted a big jump in profits: ₹94 crore for the fourth quarter, which is nearly twice what it made last year. Revenue also shot up by 54% to ₹936 crore this quarter.
For the whole year, profits reached ₹204 crore, up from ₹158 crore.
Plus, the board is recommending a ₹1 per share dividend for FY26.
Refex's ash and coal profit ₹140cr
Its ash-and-coal-handling segment brought in the most profit at ₹140 crore.
Solar and wind energy added smaller gains (₹17 crore and ₹1 crore, respectively), while green mobility and power trading saw losses.
Overall annual revenue stayed steady at around ₹2,302 crore, showing Refex is holding strong across its diverse business areas.