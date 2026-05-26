Refex Industries posts ₹94cr Q4 profit, board recommends ₹1 dividend Business May 26, 2026

Refex Industries just posted a big jump in profits: ₹94 crore for the fourth quarter, which is nearly twice what it made last year. Revenue also shot up by 54% to ₹936 crore this quarter.

For the whole year, profits reached ₹204 crore, up from ₹158 crore.

Plus, the board is recommending a ₹1 per share dividend for FY26.