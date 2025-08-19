Next Article
Regaal Resources to debut on stock exchange tomorrow
Regaal Resources, known for its maize-based products, is set to debut on the stock exchange this Wednesday, August 20, 2025.
The company finalized its IPO allotment yesterday (Monday, August 18) after a strong investor turnout from August 12-14.
Shares are being credited to investors' demat accounts today.
IPO was oversubscribed nearly 160 times
The IPO was oversubscribed nearly 160 times—non-institutional investors led the charge at over 350 times. Retail and institutional buyers also showed big interest.
Meanwhile, shares are trading at a ₹26 premium in the gray market, hinting at a possible listing price of ₹128 (about 25% above the top IPO price of ₹102).
Looks like there's plenty of optimism around Regaal's growth in the maize products space.