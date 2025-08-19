Regaal Resources to debut on stock exchange tomorrow

IPO was oversubscribed nearly 160 times

The IPO was oversubscribed nearly 160 times—non-institutional investors led the charge at over 350 times. Retail and institutional buyers also showed big interest.

Meanwhile, shares are trading at a ₹26 premium in the gray market, hinting at a possible listing price of ₹128 (about 25% above the top IPO price of ₹102).

Looks like there's plenty of optimism around Regaal's growth in the maize products space.