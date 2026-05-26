Regeneron to open global capability center in Hyderabad late 2026
Business
Regeneron, a major US biotech company, is opening a global capability center in Hyderabad by late 2026.
The new facility will focus on clinical trials, data science, AI engineering, and commercial analytics, plus it's bringing hundreds of new jobs to the city as Regeneron expands its worldwide reach.
Hyderabad keeps attracting global companies
Regeneron's senior vice president Bari Kowal called Hyderabad a world-class hub for Life Sciences and technology talent, Telangana's IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu welcomed the move, noting it boosts the state's global reputation.
With nearly 450 global capability centers already in Hyderabad and big projects like Genome Valley underway, the city keeps attracting top global companies.