Regional OTT stage sees revenue jump sixfold to ₹111cr

Stage, a regional OTT platform, just pulled off a huge leap—its revenue shot up over six times to ₹111 crore in FY25. That's helped it snag a small but real slice of India's massive streaming market. Still, losses are sticking around, even as Stage gets smarter about spending.

Most of stage's revenue comes from subscriptions Almost all of Stage's money—₹110 crore—came from people paying for subscriptions, up more than six times from FY24.

Now backed by around $24 million in funding, Stage plans to use the funds to add shows in Avadhi, Maithili, and Magahi languages.

Losses are sticking around Here's the catch: growing fast isn't cheap. Ad spending alone jumped fourfold to ₹115 crore (that's most of their costs), pushing total expenses to ₹141 crore and losses up by 27% to ₹28 crore.

The upside? For every rupee earned, they now spend just ₹1.27—a lot better than before.