Regulators reject Pernod Ricard's Delhi liquor license over alleged collusion

Pernod Ricard denies collusion allegations

India's financial crime agency claims Pernod helped certain retailers get licenses and pushed for its brands to dominate their shelves.

The company denies any wrongdoing but keeps fighting in court, with another hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Losing the Delhi market has "Business in the national capital territory of Delhi has been hopelessly fettered. ", as it made up about 5% of its $2.86 billion revenue, but they're not giving up yet.