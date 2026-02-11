Regulatory compliance is now a key business strategy

Big players like Tata Steel say regulatory costs have weighed on the bottom line—even when facing steep carbon costs and tariffs. As CFO Koushik Chatterjee puts it, "Managing regulatory complexity has become a strategic imperative across geographies."

New labor codes and ESG reporting requirements add to the complexity

It's not just about your own company anymore—firms now expect their suppliers to be environmentally and socially responsible too.

New labor codes (timeline not specified in the source) mean HR systems need a total rethink.

Plus, with SEBI rolling out mandatory ESG updates (timeline not specified in the source) and digital tax rules getting clearer, companies will have to keep evolving if they want to thrive in this new landscape.