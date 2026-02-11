Regulatory compliance is now a key business strategy
Indian companies are now putting regulatory compliance front and center in their business game plans.
With new rules around trade, carbon taxes, data privacy, and labor laws shaking things up, the old days of occasional checks are gone—now it's all about real-time monitoring using tech platforms like the GST Network.
Tata Steel's CFO on the impact of regulatory costs
Big players like Tata Steel say regulatory costs have weighed on the bottom line—even when facing steep carbon costs and tariffs.
As CFO Koushik Chatterjee puts it, "Managing regulatory complexity has become a strategic imperative across geographies."
New labor codes and ESG reporting requirements add to the complexity
It's not just about your own company anymore—firms now expect their suppliers to be environmentally and socially responsible too.
New labor codes (timeline not specified in the source) mean HR systems need a total rethink.
Plus, with SEBI rolling out mandatory ESG updates (timeline not specified in the source) and digital tax rules getting clearer, companies will have to keep evolving if they want to thrive in this new landscape.