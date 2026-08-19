Relativity Networks lands $40 million order after $22 million hollow-core funding
Business
Relativity Networks scored $22 million from top investors to boost its hollow-core fiber technology.
Unlike regular fiber optics, this new cable uses a vacuum chamber in the center of the line, letting light travel 30% faster, so your data moves quicker than ever.
It has already landed a massive $40 million follow-up order, showing big players are on board.
Jason Eisenholz highlights hollow-core's AI value
CEO Jason Eisenholz says this tech could be a game-changer for huge data centers and AI projects.
It helps connect far-apart campuses with less lag and keeps everything in sync, even over longer distances.
Eisenholz sees hollow-core fiber as a key technology for powering smarter, more scalable AI systems.