Relaxo Footwears declares ₹3/share final dividend in 41st AGM
Relaxo Footwears just wrapped up its 41st Annual General Meeting on August 28, 2025, and here's the headline: shareholders are getting a ₹3 per share final dividend for the financial year 2024-25.
The meeting happened online, with all key board members present and official business like approving financial statements and director re-appointments ticked off smoothly.
Key appointments and voting process
Ramesh Kumar Dua will continue as Chairman & Managing Director, while Mukand Lal Dua stays on as Whole Time Director—so no big surprises at the top.
Chandrasekaran Associates is now locked in as Secretarial Auditor for up to five years.
The company also made sure everyone could vote remotely, with Company Secretary Ankit Jain and scrutinizer Baldev Singh Kashtwal overseeing the process to keep things fair and transparent.