Relaxo Footwears declares ₹3/share final dividend in 41st AGM

Key appointments and voting process

Ramesh Kumar Dua will continue as Chairman & Managing Director, while Mukand Lal Dua stays on as Whole Time Director—so no big surprises at the top.

Chandrasekaran Associates is now locked in as Secretarial Auditor for up to five years.

The company also made sure everyone could vote remotely, with Company Secretary Ankit Jain and scrutinizer Baldev Singh Kashtwal overseeing the process to keep things fair and transparent.