TruAlt Bioenergy's ₹1,000cr IPO set for September

TruAlt's growth story and green energy plants partnership with GAIL

TruAlt might raise the IPO size—meaning outsider ownership could jump from just under 12% to nearly 28%.

The company's been on a growth streak: revenue soared from ₹762 crore in FY23 to almost ₹2,000 crore in FY25, and profits have seen a big boost too.

Plus, TruAlt recently teamed up with GAIL to build six new green energy plants using sugar mill leftovers—a move that could really strengthen its position in India's clean energy scene.