TruAlt Bioenergy's ₹1,000cr IPO set for September
TruAlt Bioenergy, a leading Bengaluru-based biofuels company, is finally moving ahead with its long-awaited IPO, now set for September 2025.
The ₹1,000 crore offering was approved back in November 2024 but got pushed back due to weak market conditions, signified by the uncertainty around Trump tariffs.
With investor roadshows back on since July and founder Vijay Nirani sounding optimistic, it looks like the listing is on track this time.
TruAlt's growth story and green energy plants partnership with GAIL
TruAlt might raise the IPO size—meaning outsider ownership could jump from just under 12% to nearly 28%.
The company's been on a growth streak: revenue soared from ₹762 crore in FY23 to almost ₹2,000 crore in FY25, and profits have seen a big boost too.
Plus, TruAlt recently teamed up with GAIL to build six new green energy plants using sugar mill leftovers—a move that could really strengthen its position in India's clean energy scene.