India's tablet market in H1 2025: Shipments down 32% YoY
Tablet shipments in India dropped sharply to 2.15 million units in the first half of 2025—a steep 32% fall from last year, says IDC.
The main reason? Slate tablets (the basic ones) saw a huge 44% decline, especially after government-funded programs scaled back.
Detachable tablets, which double as laptops, actually grew by almost 19%, reflecting a shift in market dynamics.
Samsung continues to lead the market
Samsung is still way ahead with over 41% of the market, leading both commercial and consumer sales.
Lenovo comes next at about 12%, while Apple and Xiaomi are close behind with shares just above 11%.
Meanwhile, Acer took a big hit—its share dropped to only 9%.
With fewer government orders for slates and a notable increase in detachable shipments, it looks like India's tablet scene is definitely shifting gears.