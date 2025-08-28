India's tablet market in H1 2025: Shipments down 32% YoY

Samsung continues to lead the market

Samsung is still way ahead with over 41% of the market, leading both commercial and consumer sales.

Lenovo comes next at about 12%, while Apple and Xiaomi are close behind with shares just above 11%.

Meanwhile, Acer took a big hit—its share dropped to only 9%.

With fewer government orders for slates and a notable increase in detachable shipments, it looks like India's tablet scene is definitely shifting gears.