Reliance 4IR Realty, Mahadev Realtors to redevelop Gilbert Hill slum

Consortium outbid major competitors, ₹100cr guarantee

The consortium outbid major competitors by offering a premium over the ready reckoner rate, and backing it up with a ₹100 crore performance guarantee.

"The Juhu Lane slum cluster's successful tendering process marks a watershed moment in Mumbai's redevelopment journey," said Mahendra Kalyankar, chief executive officer of the SRA, aiming to build more than 28,000 new homes for residents, setting a fresh benchmark for future city projects.