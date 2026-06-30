Reliance and Meta invest in build-to-suit AI campuses in India
India's data centers are quickly leveling up as tech giants like Reliance and Meta invest in custom-built campuses designed for AI.
These new "build-to-suit" facilities are popping up in cities like Mumbai and Hyderabad, aiming to handle the huge power and cooling needs of next-generation AI applications.
AI racks need over 100 kW
AI workloads need a ton more power: think more than 100 kW per rack versus the old-school 5 to 10 kW.
That means advanced liquid cooling, special electrical setups, and solid grid connections are now must-haves.
As Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO for India, South-East Asia, Middle East and Africa at CBRE, puts it, these custom builds help hyperscalers get faster power access while making regulatory stuff easier.
Plus, newer "neocloud" companies offering GPU-as-a-Service are jumping in too, helping more businesses tap into AI tech.