Reliance and Meta invest in build-to-suit AI campuses in India

AI racks need over 100 kW

AI workloads need a ton more power: think more than 100 kW per rack versus the old-school 5 to 10 kW.

That means advanced liquid cooling, special electrical setups, and solid grid connections are now must-haves.

As Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO for India, South-East Asia, Middle East and Africa at CBRE, puts it, these custom builds help hyperscalers get faster power access while making regulatory stuff easier.

Plus, newer "neocloud" companies offering GPU-as-a-Service are jumping in too, helping more businesses tap into AI tech.