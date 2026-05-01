Reliance Brands sales jump 45% to 3,494cr, losses halved

Reliance Retail FY26 revenue 371,085cr

Reliance Retail's total revenue climbed 12% to ₹371,085 crore in FY26, with most units performing well.

Metro Cash & Carry had a net loss of ₹39 crore but still grew sales by 13%.

Meanwhile, Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), now a standalone company, pulled in ₹7,042 crore in just 4 months.

Campa became India's fourth-largest fizzy drink brand with ₹4,700 crore in sales, while staples brand Independence added another ₹2,600 crore.