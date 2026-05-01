Reliance Brands sales jump 45% to 3,494cr, losses halved
Business
Reliance Brands (RBL), the luxury arm of Reliance Retail, saw its sales soar by 45% in FY26, reaching ₹3,494 crore.
Thanks to higher spending and smart store closures, RBL also managed to cut its net losses by half, a solid turnaround for the brand.
Reliance Retail FY26 revenue 371,085cr
Reliance Retail's total revenue climbed 12% to ₹371,085 crore in FY26, with most units performing well.
Metro Cash & Carry had a net loss of ₹39 crore but still grew sales by 13%.
Meanwhile, Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), now a standalone company, pulled in ₹7,042 crore in just 4 months.
Campa became India's fourth-largest fizzy drink brand with ₹4,700 crore in sales, while staples brand Independence added another ₹2,600 crore.