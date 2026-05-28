Reliance brings Jio 5G managed services to select international markets

Reliance pledges ₹10 trillion data centers

Jio already holds nearly 43% of India's fixed broadband market thanks to its unique FWA tech.

Now, Reliance is also diving into AI with Meta — building custom solutions for Indian businesses and SMEs using Meta's Llama models.

Reliance has pledged ₹10 trillion for new AI-ready data centers, hoping to make cutting-edge tech more accessible and affordable.