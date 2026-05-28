Reliance brings Jio 5G managed services to select international markets
Business
Reliance is taking Jio's 5G tech beyond India, teaming up with local telecom operators in select international markets to offer managed services using its cloud-based networks and fixed wireless access.
It's a big move for Jio, aiming to turn its telecom stack into a global business.
Reliance pledges ₹10 trillion data centers
Jio already holds nearly 43% of India's fixed broadband market thanks to its unique FWA tech.
Now, Reliance is also diving into AI with Meta — building custom solutions for Indian businesses and SMEs using Meta's Llama models.
Reliance has pledged ₹10 trillion for new AI-ready data centers, hoping to make cutting-edge tech more accessible and affordable.