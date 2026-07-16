Reliance Broadcast Network launches ONE BIG WORLD media ecosystem
Reliance Broadcast Network just rolled out ONE BIG WORLD, a new media ecosystem that brings together radio, digital content, and live events under one roof.
Building on the BIG FM legacy, it now reaches more than 500 million monthly users through 67 radio stations, thousands of digital screens in public spaces, and a strong social presence.
Noida hub includes BIG FM ONE
To be based in a massive Noida facility, ONE BIG WORLD merges platforms like BIG FM (with over 340 million listeners) and the digital-first BIG News Network.
There are cool new features too: an AI-powered app for hyperlocal content called BIG FM ONE, plus BIG Vibe, a live entertainment space aimed at young audiences.
The goal? Make it easier for brands to reach people wherever they are, while keeping content fresh and interactive.