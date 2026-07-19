Reliance Consumer Products posts 1st positive EBITDA says Ketan Mody
Reliance Consumer Products Ltd. (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries, just turned a corner by posting positive EBITDA for the very first time.
Executive Director Ketan Mody called it a big step and said profits should keep rising as they finish up supply chain upgrades and boost sales.
RCPL posts ₹8,600 cr revenue
RCPL pulled in ₹8,600 crore in revenue last quarter, though it hasn't shared exact profit numbers yet.
The company, behind brands like Campa Cola, is aiming high with a ₹1 lakh crore revenue target by 2030, already investing ₹10,000 crore to ramp up supply chain and manufacturing.
Reliance Retail expands dark store network
Reliance Retail is also growing its dark store network to strengthen e-commerce.
Last quarter, online channels made up over 13% of grocery sales and 27% of apparel and footwear sales.
CFO Dinesh Taluja says staying disciplined now will pay off later, predicting retail EBITDA will double in three years as the business scales up.