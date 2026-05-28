Reliance Consumer Products seeks multifold growth, global leadership by 2030

RCPL revenue doubled to ₹22,000 cr

RCPL has been snapping up brands in Australia, the UK, and Europe, adding to its reach in West Asia, Africa, and South Asia.

Its revenue doubled this year to ₹22,000 crore thanks to strong sales in staples and beverages; Campa soft drink alone brought in ₹4,700 crore.

With acquisitions like Manna and Toni & Guy, plus a distribution network reaching more than 3 million outlets, RCPL is also building food parks to offer affordable global-quality products.