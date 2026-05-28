Reliance Consumer Products seeks multifold growth, global leadership by 2030
Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), the FMCG branch of Reliance Industries, wants to multiply its revenue several times by 2030 and become one of the world's leading branded consumer products companies and one of India's leading diversified FMCG companies.
It is planning to grow through organic expansion, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships, plus already present in more than 40 countries.
RCPL revenue doubled to ₹22,000 cr
RCPL has been snapping up brands in Australia, the UK, and Europe, adding to its reach in West Asia, Africa, and South Asia.
Its revenue doubled this year to ₹22,000 crore thanks to strong sales in staples and beverages; Campa soft drink alone brought in ₹4,700 crore.
With acquisitions like Manna and Toni & Guy, plus a distribution network reaching more than 3 million outlets, RCPL is also building food parks to offer affordable global-quality products.