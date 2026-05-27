Reliance Industries AGM online June 19 to address Jio IPO

Reliance Industries revenue rises 10% ₹11.76L/cr

RIL's revenue jumped 10% this year to ₹11.76 lakh crore, with consumer-facing businesses contributing more than 55% of consolidated EBITDA.

Reliance Jio's profit grew by 15%, crossing ₹30,000 crore, while Reliance Retail saw nearly 12% profit growth.

Chairman Mukesh Ambani credited the company's mix of businesses for helping it handle global ups and downs, and the AGM is expected to focus on future investments and other strategic updates.