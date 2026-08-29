Reliance Industries buys 350cr Lutyens's bungalow for visiting staff
Business
Reliance Industries has snapped up a bungalow in Delhi's ultra-exclusive Lutyens's Bungalow Zone (LBZ) for ₹350 crore.
Seller Bhupendra Modi said the transaction was finalized toward the end of July and confirmed the property's price.
According to Reliance, the property will be used as a guest house for employees visiting the capital.
LBZ hosts Gautam Adani, Lakshmi Mittal
LBZ isn't just any neighborhood: it's where India's top leaders and billionaire industrialists like Gautam Adani and Lakshmi Mittal live.
The area is famous for its lush greenery, and government restrictions that keep it exclusive.
Even with high prices and limited supply, demand stays strong because demand has surged and the area remains among the most-expensive housing districts in the world.