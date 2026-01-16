Reliance Industries clocks strong Q3 growth, beats expectations Business Jan 16, 2026

Reliance Industries (RIL) just posted a 10% jump in revenue for October-December 2025, hitting ₹2.94 lakh crore. Growth came from its digital services, oil-to-chemicals, and retail businesses.

Some metrics—such as revenue and consolidated EBITDA—came in above certain broker median estimates, while consolidated net profit, reported at ₹18,645 crore, was described in some reports as missing or only marginally meeting Street expectations.