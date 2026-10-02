Reliance Industries invests ₹1L/cr in Andhra Pradesh for compressed biogas
Business
Reliance is putting ₹1 lakh crore into Andhra Pradesh, mainly to build compressed biogas plants.
Announced by Reliance Industries executive director Anant M Ambani, this move is set to create over 3 lakh jobs and could bring in about ₹60,000 crore in revenue for the state.
Reliance trains farmers as energy producers
The plan aims to help farmers shift from just growing food ("Anna Daatas") to also producing energy ("Urja Daatas"), as Anant M Ambani put it.
Reliance will team up with the Indian School of Agriculture for digital training and virtual classrooms, plus use tech like AI and Jio Krishi so rural youth can support farmers with smarter tools and insights.