Reliance Industries posts ₹95,754cr profit and ₹11.76lcr revenue in FY26

Jio, retail rise, oil profits fall

Jio kept growing strong with more users and higher average revenue per user, pushing its earnings up by nearly 18%.

Reliance Retail also did well, adding more stores, now over 20,000, and seeing a small bump in profits.

On the flip side, the oil-to-chemicals segment faced higher costs and saw profits dip slightly.

The oil and gas division struggled too, with lower production leading to an 18% drop in earnings.

Still, overall numbers show RIL is holding steady despite some bumps along the way.