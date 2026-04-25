Reliance Industries posts ₹95,754cr profit and ₹11.76lcr revenue in FY26
Reliance Industries just hit a new high, reporting an annual profit of ₹95,754 crore and revenue of ₹11.76 lakh crore for the year ending March 2026.
The big boost came from its consumer brands like Jio and Reliance Retail, as well as its oil-to-chemicals business, even though things got tricky in the last quarter due to global energy market ups and downs.
Jio, retail rise, oil profits fall
Jio kept growing strong with more users and higher average revenue per user, pushing its earnings up by nearly 18%.
Reliance Retail also did well, adding more stores, now over 20,000, and seeing a small bump in profits.
On the flip side, the oil-to-chemicals segment faced higher costs and saw profits dip slightly.
The oil and gas division struggled too, with lower production leading to an 18% drop in earnings.
Still, overall numbers show RIL is holding steady despite some bumps along the way.