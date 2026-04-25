Reliance Industries Q4 profit falls 9% with revenue up 11%

Reliance Retail steady JioStar 500 million users

Reliance's retail business held steady with ₹98,457 crore in revenue and a 7% margin.

Jio's net profit grew 4%, helped by users spending more on average (ARPU up to ₹214), while the company poured over ₹40,000 crore into its capex.

Meanwhile, JioStar hit a milestone with 500 million monthly users this quarter, showing just how much their online platforms are catching on.