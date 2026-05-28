Reliance Industries raises FY26 government payments nearly 3% to ₹216,472cr
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries just stepped up its support for India's finances, raising its contribution to the national exchequer by nearly 3% in FY2025-26.
RIL handed over a whopping ₹216,472 crore in taxes, duties, levies, and other government payments for FY2025-26, making it one of the country's biggest contributors.
Over the past decade, their total payments have crossed ₹15 lakh crore.
RIL FY26 value ₹463,448cr 47% taxes
RIL created value worth ₹463,448 crore in FY26, with almost half going straight to government coffers.
For every ₹100 of value created, about ₹47 was paid as taxes or statutory dues.
The company's revenue climbed 10% year-on-year to ₹1,175,919 crore and profits grew nearly 18%.
EBITDA hit ₹207,911 crore (up 13%) and there's a proposed dividend of ₹6 per share (pending AGM approval on June 19, 2026).