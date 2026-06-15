Reliance Industries readies June 19 AGM for Mukesh Ambani announcements
Reliance Industries is gearing up for its 49th Annual General Meeting on June 19, 2026, and all eyes are on Mukesh Ambani's big announcements.
The meeting will be online at 2pm IST.
Top of the list: updates on the much-awaited Jio Platforms IPO, new moves for Reliance Retail, and fresh steps in renewable energy.
Ambani's roadmap could shape what's next for Reliance, and maybe even set some trends for India Inc.
Jio Platforms IPO, Reliance Retail, renewables
The Jio Platforms IPO is definitely stealing the spotlight this year, with investors (and honestly, a lot of young tech-watchers) hoping for details on when it'll launch and how big it might be.
On the retail side, expect news about more stores popping up and how business is doing, especially since Reliance Retail is expanding across grocery and electronics segments.
Plus, there should be updates on clean energy projects like solar modules and green hydrogen as Reliance pushes further into renewables alongside its main businesses.