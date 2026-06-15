Reliance Industries readies June 19 AGM for Mukesh Ambani announcements

Jio Platforms IPO, Reliance Retail, renewables

The Jio Platforms IPO is definitely stealing the spotlight this year, with investors (and honestly, a lot of young tech-watchers) hoping for details on when it'll launch and how big it might be.

On the retail side, expect news about more stores popping up and how business is doing, especially since Reliance Retail is expanding across grocery and electronics segments.

Plus, there should be updates on clean energy projects like solar modules and green hydrogen as Reliance pushes further into renewables alongside its main businesses.