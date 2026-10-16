Reliance Industries rebuts Elon Musk, welcomes Starlink competition in India
Reliance Industries has pushed back against Elon Musk's claims that vested interests were blocking Starlink from entering India, saying it welcomes competition and calls the situation "We see it as the truest test of who serves the customer best."
Reliance emphasized its growth in a market that values innovation and fairness, reminding everyone it plays by the rules.
India communications minister denies monopoly
Musk argued that Starlink would give Indian users more choices but faced roadblocks due to Reliance's dominance and tough regulations.
India's communications minister responded, saying "there was no question of allowing any monopoly in satellite communications" and that "three parties are in line for final approval for commercial licenses."
Through it all, Reliance stressed its commitment to legal compliance and fair competition in India's satellite internet space.