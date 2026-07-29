Reliance Industries revenue up 40.65% but net profit down 25.87%
Business
Reliance Industries just posted a huge 40.65% increase in revenue for the June 2026 quarter, reaching ₹1,63,631 crore compared to last year.
But despite all that extra cash coming in, net profit actually dropped by 25.87% to ₹13,272 crore.
So while sales are up, earnings aren't keeping pace.
RIL EBITDA down 11.25% EPS ₹9.81
It's not just profits feeling the pinch: RIL's EBITDA fell by 11.25%, and earnings per share slid from ₹13.23 last year to ₹9.81 this quarter.
The stock price closed at ₹1,267.70 on July 28 and has been trending down over the past six months and the year, showing investors aren't too thrilled despite those soaring revenues.