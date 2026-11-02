Reliance Industries's m-cap crosses ₹17L crore after shares surge 8%

The shares of Reliance Industries hit an intraday high of ₹1,259 today, marking an 8.1% jump.

This pushed the conglomerate's market capitalization to some ₹17.05 lakh crore.

The stock was also the most traded on both NSE and BSE exchanges.

The rally in RIL's stock contributed to broad gains in the equity market, with Sensex and Nifty trading higher at 75,425 points and 23,327 points, respectively.