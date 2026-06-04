Reliance Industries sets June 5 cutoff for ₹6 FY26 dividend
Business
Reliance Industries announced June 5, 2026, as the cutoff to get its final ₹6 per share dividend for FY26.
If you want in, make sure to buy Reliance shares by June 4; thanks to SEBI's T+1 rule, that's how you get the payout in your demat account.
Reliance profits jump 16% to ₹80,775cr
Reliance has a solid track record: last year's dividend was ₹5.5 per share, plus an interim ₹10 payout and a bonus issue in October 2024.
For FY26, profits jumped 16% to ₹80,775 crore and revenue grew nearly 10%.
Mukesh Ambani credited its strong domestic business for helping it steer through global challenges like geopolitical tensions and energy market swings.