Reliance Industries sets June 5 cutoff for ₹6 FY26 dividend Business Jun 04, 2026

Reliance Industries announced June 5, 2026, as the cutoff to get its final ₹6 per share dividend for FY26.

If you want in, make sure to buy Reliance shares by June 4; thanks to SEBI's T+1 rule, that's how you get the payout in your demat account.